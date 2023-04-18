Oddsmakers have set player props for Donovan Mitchell and others when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
32.5 (-110) 4.5 (-161) 4.5 (-149) 4.5 (+120)
  • Tuesday's points prop bet for Mitchell is 32.5 points. That is 4.2 more than his season average of 28.3.
  • Mitchell has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (4.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (4.5).
  • Mitchell has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Mitchell has averaged 3.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (-128) 8.5 (-143) 2.5 (-133) 0.5 (+200)
  • The 14.5-point over/under set for Evan Mobley on Tuesday is 1.7 less than his season scoring average (16.2).
  • He has pulled down nine rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • Mobley has averaged 2.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • He has knocked down 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Darius Garland Props

PTS REB 3PM
20.5 (-133) 2.5 (+120) 2.5 (+120)
  • The 21.6 points Darius Garland scores per game are 1.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Garland has grabbed 2.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
  • Garland, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS AST 3PM
24.5 (-125) 5.5 (-133) 1.5 (-154)
  • The 24 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (24.5).
  • Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Brunson has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

