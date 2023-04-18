When the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) and New York Knicks (47-35) match up at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, Evan Mobley will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18

Tuesday, April 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers were beaten by the Knicks on Saturday, 101-97. Mitchell scored 38 in a losing effort, while Jalen Brunson paced the winning team with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 38 5 8 3 1 6 Darius Garland 17 0 1 4 1 2 Jarrett Allen 14 14 4 0 0 0

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell leads his team in points per game (28.3), and also averages 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in the NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Mobley leads the Cavaliers at 9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.8 assists and 16.2 points.

Darius Garland paces his team in assists per contest (7.8), and also posts 21.6 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen averages 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 64.4% from the field (fifth in league).

Caris LeVert posts 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 29.1 4.1 2.8 0.9 0.5 3.7 Evan Mobley 13.8 8.8 3.2 0.6 1.9 0.2 Darius Garland 14.7 1.6 5.3 1 0.3 1.2 Jarrett Allen 9.3 7.2 1.3 0.3 0.9 0 Caris LeVert 10.1 2.1 2.2 0.8 0.4 1.9

