Celtics vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 1-0 series lead. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-10.5
|229.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 points in 42 of 82 games this season.
- Boston has had an average of 229.4 points in its games this season, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Boston has won eight of its 13 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -600 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 85.7% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in 55 of 82 outings.
- The average over/under for Atlanta's matchups this season is 236.6, 7.1 more points than this game's total.
- Atlanta is 36-46-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hawks have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those contests.
- Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|42
|51.2%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|55
|67.1%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Four of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road games (22-19-0).
- The Celtics put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks allow (118.1).
- Boston has a 31-11 record against the spread and a 39-3 record overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Hawks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0).
- The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|8-11
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|0-2
|47-35
Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
