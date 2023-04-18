After batting .190 with four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .232 with six walks.

In 64.3% of his games this year (nine of 14), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has not homered in his 14 games this year.

Smith has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings