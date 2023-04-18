Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After batting .190 with four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .232 with six walks.
- In 64.3% of his games this year (nine of 14), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not homered in his 14 games this year.
- Smith has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 9.49 ERA and eight strikeouts through 12 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.49, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .314 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.