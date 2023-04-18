Evan Mobley NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Cavaliers vs. Knicks - April 18
Evan Mobley will hope to make a difference for the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's dive into the prop bets available for Mobley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|16.2
|15.8
|Rebounds
|8.5
|9.0
|9.6
|Assists
|2.5
|2.8
|3.5
|PRA
|26.5
|28
|28.9
|PR
|--
|25.2
|25.4
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.2
Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Knicks
- This season, Evan Mobley has made 6.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.4% of his team's total makes.
- Mobley's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7.
- Allowing 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- On the glass, the Knicks have given up 42 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Knicks have given up 25.1 per game, 13th in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are 25th in the NBA, allowing 13 makes per game.
Evan Mobley vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/15/2023
|38
|8
|11
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3/31/2023
|41
|14
|7
|5
|0
|3
|0
|1/24/2023
|38
|12
|7
|3
|0
|2
|1
|12/4/2022
|39
|11
|10
|3
|0
|4
|0
|10/30/2022
|34
|16
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
