Evan Mobley will hope to make a difference for the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Mobley, in his most recent game (April 15 loss against the Knicks) put up eight points and 11 rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Mobley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.2 15.8 Rebounds 8.5 9.0 9.6 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.5 PRA 26.5 28 28.9 PR -- 25.2 25.4 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Evan Mobley has made 6.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.4% of his team's total makes.

Mobley's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7.

Allowing 113.1 points per contest, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Knicks have given up 42 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have given up 25.1 per game, 13th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are 25th in the NBA, allowing 13 makes per game.

Evan Mobley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 38 8 11 2 0 0 1 3/31/2023 41 14 7 5 0 3 0 1/24/2023 38 12 7 3 0 2 1 12/4/2022 39 11 10 3 0 4 0 10/30/2022 34 16 7 3 0 1 1

