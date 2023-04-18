Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (.341 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington with 19 hits, batting .284 this season with six extra-base hits.
- Candelario is batting .429 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Candelario has had a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits five times (31.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In seven games this season (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.29).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (0-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 9.49 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 9.49, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .314 batting average against him.
