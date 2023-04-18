Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in his last game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Guardians.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.387) thanks to four extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
- In 75.0% of his 16 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
- In four games this year (25.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.29).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kremer (0-0 with a 9.49 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 9.49 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .314 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.