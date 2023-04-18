Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Guardians.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .256 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Orioles' 5.29 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 9.49 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 9.49, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .314 against him.
