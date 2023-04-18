Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles meet Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET in the first game of a two-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Nationals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -145 +120 9 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-6.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win five times (31.2%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 3-10, a 23.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington's games have gone over the total in eight of its 16 chances.

The Nationals have posted a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-7 3-4 2-7 3-3 2-6 3-4

