Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Victor Robles -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .393 this season while batting .306 with six walks and five runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 143rd in the league in slugging.
- Robles has gotten a hit in nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), with multiple hits on five occasions (31.3%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
- Robles has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 5.29 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Kremer (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 9.49 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 9.49, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .314 batting average against him.
