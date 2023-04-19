The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call has a double, a home run and nine walks while batting .208.
  • Call has had a hit in six of 15 games this year (40.0%), including multiple hits three times (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Call has picked up an RBI in five games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (20.0%).
  • He has scored in six of 15 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Bradish (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 9, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
