Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Dominic Smith (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .233 with six walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.7% of them.
- He has not homered in his 15 games this year.
- In three games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bradish (0-0) starts for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, April 9 -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.