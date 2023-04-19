On Wednesday, Dominic Smith (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .233 with six walks.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.7% of them.
  • He has not homered in his 15 games this year.
  • In three games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bradish (0-0) starts for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, April 9 -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.