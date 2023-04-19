Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 20 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .457, both of which are tops among Washington hitters this season.
- Candelario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer in his last outings.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 13 of 17 games this year (76.5%), with at least two hits on five occasions (29.4%).
- In 17.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (six of 17), with more than one RBI three times (17.6%).
- He has scored in seven of 17 games (41.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Orioles will look to Bradish (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 9, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
