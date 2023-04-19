The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .246.

In 53.3% of his games this year (eight of 15), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In five games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

