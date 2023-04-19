Lane Thomas -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 19 at 7:05 PM ET.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .364, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 17 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.3% of them.

He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.

Thomas has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

