Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .256 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
- In eight of 12 games this season (66.7%) Garcia has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 12 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.97 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bradish (0-0) gets the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, April 9, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
