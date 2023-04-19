Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the mound, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Padres.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .250 with a double, four home runs and three walks.

Albies has recorded a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (22.2%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).

Albies has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this season (seven of 18), with two or more RBI four times (22.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once six times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings