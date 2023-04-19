Sam Hilliard Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-2 in his most recent game, Sam Hilliard and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will start Nick Martinez) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Sam Hilliard At The Plate
- Hilliard is batting .345 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In seven of 12 games this year (58.3%) Hilliard has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Hilliard has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In seven of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.36 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Martinez (0-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
