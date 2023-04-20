The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league and are allowing 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Clippers put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 113.1 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a +41 scoring differential.

These teams score 227.2 points per game combined, 3.2 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams give up 224.7 points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has compiled a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles is 40-42-0 ATS this year.

