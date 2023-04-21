Dominic Smith -- batting .205 with six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .226 with eight walks.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), with more than one hit four times (25.0%).
  • In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Smith has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.1 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.16 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Mahle (1-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put together a 4.11 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
