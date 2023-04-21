Evan Mobley and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take the court versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time out, a 107-90 win over the Knicks, Mobley tallied 13 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

In this piece we'll dive into Mobley's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.2 15.1 Rebounds 9.5 9 10.1 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.2 PRA 26.5 28 28.4 PR -- 25.2 25.2 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Knicks

Mobley is responsible for taking 13.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12 per game.

Mobley's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are 12th in the NBA, allowing 113.1 points per game.

Allowing 42 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have allowed 25.1 per game, 13th in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Evan Mobley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 39 13 13 0 0 2 2 4/15/2023 38 8 11 2 0 0 1 3/31/2023 41 14 7 5 0 3 0 1/24/2023 38 12 7 3 0 2 1 12/4/2022 39 11 10 3 0 4 0 10/30/2022 34 16 7 3 0 1 1

