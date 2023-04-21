Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (hitting .262 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Orioles.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .225 with five doubles and four walks.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 17 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.4% of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.
- Meneses has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in five of 17 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.16 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mahle (1-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing hits.
- In three games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.