On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (on the back of going 3-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is hitting .279 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Ruiz has had a hit in nine of 16 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits six times (37.5%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.16 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mahle (1-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.