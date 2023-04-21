The Atlanta Braves and Kevin Pillar, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is hitting .241 with a double and a walk.

Pillar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263.

Pillar has had a base hit in six of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.

Pillar has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

