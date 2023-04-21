Lane Thomas -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .343, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 12 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 18 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In four games this year (22.2%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

