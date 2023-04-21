Friday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (11-8) going head-to-head against the Washington Nationals (5-13) at 8:10 PM (on April 21). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Twins, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Tyler Mahle (1-2) for the Minnesota Twins and Trevor Williams (1-1) for the Washington Nationals.

Nationals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: WFTC29

Nationals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Nationals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (two of those contests had a spread.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (27.8%) in those games.

This season, Washington has come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (62 total, 3.4 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule