Trevor Larnach's Minnesota Twins (11-8) and Jeimer Candelario's Washington Nationals (5-13) will square off in the series opener on Friday, April 21 at Target Field. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Nationals have +180 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: WFTC29

WFTC29 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle - MIN (1-2, 4.11 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (1-1, 3.52 ERA)

Nationals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Nationals' game versus the Twins but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Nationals (+180) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to beat the Twins with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $28.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Alex Call get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Nationals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won nine of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won two of six games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Victor Robles 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+350) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+250)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

