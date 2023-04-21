Stone Garrett -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is batting .478 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

Garrett will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with one homer during his last games.

Garrett has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit three times (50.0%).

He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

Garrett has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In four games this year (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

