Stone Garrett -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

  • Garrett is batting .478 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Garrett will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with one homer during his last games.
  • Garrett has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit three times (50.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • Garrett has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In four games this year (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.16 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mahle (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.11 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
