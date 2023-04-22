The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .213 with three doubles, two triples and five walks.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In two games this season, Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

