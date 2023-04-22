C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .213 with three doubles, two triples and five walks.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In two games this season, Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.15).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 1.73 ERA ranks ninth, .808 WHIP ranks sixth, and 11.4 K/9 ranks seventh.
