Keibert Ruiz -- hitting .282 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 22 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .277 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Ruiz has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits six times (35.3%).

He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings