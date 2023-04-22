On Saturday, Lane Thomas (.211 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has an OPS of .663, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .338 this season.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%), with more than one hit on six occasions (31.6%).

He has not gone deep in his 19 games this year.

In five games this year (26.3%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings