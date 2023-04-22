Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Lane Thomas (.211 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has an OPS of .663, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .338 this season.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%), with more than one hit on six occasions (31.6%).
- He has not gone deep in his 19 games this year.
- In five games this year (26.3%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.15).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (1.73), sixth in WHIP (.808), and seventh in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers.
