The New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils Saturday in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS. The Rangers hold a 2-0 advantage in the series.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/20/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 4/18/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 3/30/2023 Devils Rangers 2-1 NJ 1/7/2023 Devils Rangers 4-3 (F/OT) NJ 12/12/2022 Rangers Devils 4-3 (F/OT) NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers rank 12th in the NHL with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 34 goals during that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1% Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the NHL.

The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players