Stone Garrett -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 22 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is batting .423 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with more than one hit three times (42.9%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Garrett has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings