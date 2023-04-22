Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Stone Garrett -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 22 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .423 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with more than one hit three times (42.9%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Garrett has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four of seven games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.15).
- The Twins rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 1.73 ERA ranks ninth, .808 WHIP ranks sixth, and 11.4 K/9 ranks seventh.
