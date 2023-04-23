The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 206.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -2.5 206.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has played 61 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 206.5 points.

Cleveland's games this year have had a 219.1-point total on average, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has a 44-38-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (23.5%) in those games.

This season, Cleveland has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 71 86.6% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8 Cavaliers 61 74.4% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

In the Cavaliers' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.

Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it is .463 (19-22-0).

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Cleveland has put together a 28-17 ATS record and a 33-12 overall record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 18-15 44-38 Cavaliers 44-38 6-7 40-42

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers 116 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 37-25 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-17 39-23 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-12 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 32-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-23 34-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.