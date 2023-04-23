Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 206.5 points.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-2.5
|206.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has played 61 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 206.5 points.
- Cleveland's games this year have had a 219.1-point total on average, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland has a 44-38-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Cavaliers have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (23.5%) in those games.
- This season, Cleveland has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 206.5
|% of Games Over 206.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|71
|86.6%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
|Cavaliers
|61
|74.4%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In the Cavaliers' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.
- Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it is .463 (19-22-0).
- The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.
- Cleveland has put together a 28-17 ATS record and a 33-12 overall record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|18-15
|44-38
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|6-7
|40-42
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Cavaliers
|116
|112.3
|11
|25
|37-25
|28-17
|39-23
|33-12
|113.1
|106.9
|12
|1
|32-10
|39-23
|34-8
|48-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.