Dominic Smith -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .243 with nine walks.

Smith has had a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits five times (27.8%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 18 games this season.

Smith has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once six times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings