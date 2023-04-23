The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (batting .188 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .189 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 41.2% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.6% of them.

He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored at least once four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

