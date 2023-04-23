The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (hitting .295 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had four hits (going 4-for-6 with a double and two RBI) against the Twins.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has six doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .259.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), with multiple hits on six occasions (31.6%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this season (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings