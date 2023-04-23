The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (batting .282 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Twins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .277 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Ruiz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

