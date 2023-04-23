Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Luis Garcia -- batting .282 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .236.
- In 60.0% of his 15 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Garcia has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Ober starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
- The 27-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
