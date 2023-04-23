Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals are ready for a matchup with Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 10 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 27th in the majors with a .349 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Washington has scored 75 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.358 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Patrick Corbin (1-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Patrick Corbin Shane Bieber 4/18/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Home Josiah Gray Dean Kremer 4/19/2023 Orioles L 4-0 Home MacKenzie Gore Kyle Bradish 4/21/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Trevor Williams Tyler Mahle 4/22/2023 Twins W 10-4 Away Chad Kuhl Pablo Lopez 4/23/2023 Twins - Away Patrick Corbin Bailey Ober 4/25/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Max Scherzer 4/26/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Kodai Senga 4/27/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi 4/28/2023 Pirates - Home Chad Kuhl Rich Hill 4/29/2023 Pirates - Home Patrick Corbin Vince Velásquez

