On Sunday, April 23 at 2:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (11-10) host the Washington Nationals (7-13) at Target Field. Bailey Ober will get the nod for the Twins, while Patrick Corbin will take the mound for the Nationals.

The favored Twins have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +220. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Nationals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (1-2, 6.30 ERA)

Nationals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won nine out of the 12 games, or 75%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with seven wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won one of three games when listed as at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

