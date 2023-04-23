Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 3-0 series lead. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-4.5
|223.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in 55 of 82 games this season.
- Denver's outings this year have an average point total of 228.3, 4.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 33 of its 43 games, or 76.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.
- Minnesota has a 231.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 8.1 more points than this game's point total.
- Minnesota's ATS record is 38-43-0 this season.
- The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 8-11, a 42.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|55
|67.1%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|46
|56.1%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
- Denver has a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Timberwolves allow.
- Denver is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results on the road (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0).
- The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|26-21
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|14-10
|37-45
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
