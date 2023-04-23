The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The Kings lead the series 2-1. The point total for the matchup is 237.5.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -7.5 237.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State and its opponents have scored more than 237.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
  • Golden State has had an average of 236.1 points in its games this season, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • So far this season, the Warriors have compiled a 39-43-0 record against the spread.
  • Golden State has entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 37, or 62.7%, of those games.
  • Golden State has a record of 14-5, a 73.7% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Warriors.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento has played 40 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 237.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Sacramento's outings this season is 238.8, 1.3 more points than this game's total.
  • Sacramento is 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Kings have been victorious in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sacramento has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 38 46.3% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5
Kings 40 48.8% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236.0

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • The Warriors have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Warriors have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
  • Golden State has a better record against the spread at home (27-14-0) than it does on the road (12-29-0).
  • The 118.9 points per game the Warriors record are just 0.8 more points than the Kings allow (118.1).
  • When Golden State totals more than 118.1 points, it is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Sacramento has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
  • Three of the Kings' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).
  • The Kings score only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).
  • Sacramento has put together a 34-15 ATS record and a 40-9 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 39-43 14-11 45-37
Kings 45-37 2-2 40-42

Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights

Warriors Kings
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 120.7
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
29-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 34-15
34-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 40-9
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
34-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-11
39-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.