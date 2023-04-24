After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Edward Cabrera) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has three doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .175.
  • Rosario has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • In four of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
