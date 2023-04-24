The Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant included, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Morant put up 45 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists in his previous game, which ended in a 111-101 loss against the Lakers.

Let's look at Morant's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 26.2 22.3 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 5.5 Assists 7.5 8.1 7.4 PRA 43.5 40.2 35.2 PR -- 32.1 27.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Ja Morant's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Ja Morant Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 16.1% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.9 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Morant's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Lakers concede 116.6 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.7 assists per contest.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ja Morant vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 42 45 9 13 6 0 0 4/16/2023 30 18 6 2 2 0 2 2/28/2023 34 39 10 10 0 0 2 1/20/2023 34 22 3 8 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Morant or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.