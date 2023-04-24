Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .256 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 25th in slugging.
- In 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%) Olson has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (31.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (50.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (27.3%).
- In 12 of 22 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Marlins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.08 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
