After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy leads Atlanta with 15 hits, batting .250 this season with 12 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 97th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Murphy has picked up a hit in eight of 18 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 27.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 18), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Murphy has driven in a run in eight games this year (44.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in eight of 18 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • Cabrera (1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
