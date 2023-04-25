The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Jose Butto and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Jose Butto
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Call has had a hit in eight of 19 games this year (42.1%), including multiple hits three times (15.8%).
  • He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 26.3% of his games this year, Call has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 36.8% of his games this season (seven of 19), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.8%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Butto will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
