Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mets - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Jose Butto and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and 11 walks.
- Call has had a hit in eight of 19 games this year (42.1%), including multiple hits three times (15.8%).
- He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 26.3% of his games this year, Call has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.8% of his games this season (seven of 19), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (33 total, 1.4 per game).
- Butto will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.