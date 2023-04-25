The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Jose Butto and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Twins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Jose Butto

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has an OPS of .647, fueled by an OBP of .318 and a team-best slugging percentage of .329 this season.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 20 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In five games this year (25.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings