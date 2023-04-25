The New York Mets (14-9) will rely on Pete Alonso when they host Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals (7-14) at Citi Field on Tuesday, April 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Nationals have +170 odds to upset. The total for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Butto - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (0-4, 3.74 ERA)

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 16 games this season and won 11 (68.8%) of those contests.

The Mets have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Mets went 5-1 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Nationals have come away with seven wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

